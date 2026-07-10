ETV Bharat / international

Death Toll From Venezuela's Twin Quakes Rises To 3,889

Rescue workers and volunteers search through the rubble of a building collapsed during the earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela, Monday, July 6, 2026. ( AP )

Caracas: The death toll from the powerful twin tremors that struck Venezuela two weeks ago has risen to at least 3,889, a government report published Thursday stated.

Nearly 17,000 people were injured in the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes on June 24, while almost 18,000 more lost their homes.

The death toll rose from 3,811 to 3,889 on Thursday, according to a report from National Assembly chief Jorge Rodriguez posted on Telegram.

Interim leader Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday called for the release of Venezuelan funds frozen abroad to help the country cope with the disaster. The United Nations is meanwhile trying to raise some $300 million in recovery funds for Venezuela.