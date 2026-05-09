ETV Bharat / international

Vedic Chants Fill White House Hall On National Day Of Prayer

Washington: Chants of a Vedic prayer for peace filled a hall in the White House as a volunteer from a temple in the US participated in an event on the National Day of Prayer. The volunteer from the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple at Robbinsville in New Jersey participated in the event at the White House on Thursday.

The volunteer urged all present at the National Prayer Day event to close their eyes and fold their hands as he recited the verses of Shanti Paath from the Yajur Veda, invoking universal peace. The Shanti Paath calls for peace in various realms, including heaven, the sky, earth, water, plants, trees, gods, and within oneself.

“On behalf of the entire BAPS Sovereign Fellowship, The Swaminarayan Ukshara County in Robbinsville, New Jersey, and our Guru, Guru Hari Mohan Swami Maharaj, we thank you for this opportunity,” the volunteer said. The National Day of Prayer is observed on the first Thursday of May across the United States, as per a public law established by the US Congress in 1952.

“@BAPS was honoured to participate in yesterday’s National Day of Prayer at the @WhiteHouse, where a BAPS volunteer offered Hindu prayers for peace and unity. As America approaches 250 years, moments like these remind us that faith, service, and shared values continue to strengthen our communities,” BAPS Public Affairs said in a social media post on Friday.