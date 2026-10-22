ETV Bharat / international

Vatican Says Tests Show Pope Leo XIV Won't Need Further Treatment For Lung Cancer

Vatican City: Pope Leo XIV will need no further treatment for lung cancer after tests confirmed the disease was localized, the Vatican said Wednesday.

Leo, 71, had part of one lung removed last week in the first major health event of his 17-month pontificate. The surgery confirmed he had adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer. Leo was discharged from Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic on Saturday, four days after surgery, and said he would gradually resume his activities.

The pope's personal physician, Dr. Luigi Carbone, and his surgeon, Dr. Stefano Margaritora, said the final tests on tissue removed during the surgery confirmed the diagnosis and that the cancer had not spread.

"A subsequent oncology assessment confirmed that no further treatment is necessary," the doctors said in a statement. The pope had the lower section, or lobe, of his right lung removed to try to ensure that all the cancer was removed.

Additional treatment is offered for patients whose cancer has spread, such as into the lymph nodes, or who have certain other signs that their cancer might be particularly aggressive. Surgery often can be enough when tumors are caught very early, such as when someone has an X-ray or other scan that shows a spot long before it's large or causing symptoms.

The pope appears to have had one of those "incidental findings," a nodule in his lung spotted during another exam. In an interview with Vatican News on Saturday, Margaritora, the chief thoracic surgeon at Rome's Gemelli hospital, confirmed that the nodule was found by chance during routine abdominal examinations, and that the pope had not been experiencing any symptoms.