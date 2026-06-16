ETV Bharat / international

Vance Will Lead Delegation For In-Person Signing Of US-Iran Deal: Trump

Washington: US Vice President JD Vance will lead the delegation for the in-person signing of the US-Iran peace deal in Switzerland on Friday, President Donald Trump said on Monday.

President Trump and Vance both have electronically signed the framework agreement with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s lead negotiator, according to a senior US official quoted by The New York Times.

In media interviews here, Vance said the peace agreement was signed digitally on Sunday, and its full text was likely to be made public later this week.