Vance Says US Seeks To Create A Critical Minerals Trading Bloc With Its Allies To Counter China

Washington: The Trump administration wants to create a critical minerals trading bloc with its allies that will use tariffs to maintain price floors and defend against China's tactic of flooding the market to undermine any potential competitors. Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that the trade war over the past year exposed how dependent most countries are on the critical minerals that China has a stranglehold on.

"We want members to form a trading bloc among allies and partners, one that guarantees American access to American industrial might while also expanding production across the entire zone," Vance said at a meeting of foreign ministers at the State Department.

"What is before all of us is an opportunity at self-reliance that we never have to rely on anybody else except for each other, for the critical minerals necessary to sustain our industries and to sustain growth."

Critical minerals are needed for everything from jet engines to smartphones. China dominates the market for those ingredients crucial to high-tech products.

"I think a lot of us have learned the hard way in some ways over the last year, how much our economies depend on these critical minerals," Vance said at the opening of a meeting that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting with officials from several dozen European, Asian and African nations.

Two days ago, President Donald Trump announced Project Vault, a plan for stockpile of rare elements to be funded with a $10 billion loan from the U.S. Export-Import Bank and nearly $1.67 billion in private capital.

Trump's Republican administration is making such bold moves after China, which controls 70% of the world's rare earths mining and 90% of the processing, choked off the flow of the elements in response to Trump's tariff war. The two global powers are in a one-year truce after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in October and agreed to pull back on high tariffs and stepped-up rare earth restrictions.

But China's limits remain tighter than they were before Trump took office. Xi spoke with Trump on Wednesday, according to Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington. Details were not immediately available.

Vance said some countries have signed on the trading bloc, which is designed to ensure stable prices and will provide members access to financing and the critical minerals. He hoped others would agree after the meeting. Administration officials said this plan will help the West move beyond complaining about the problem of access to critical minerals to actually solving it.

"Everyone here has a role to play, and that's why we're so grateful for you coming and being a part of this gathering that I hope will lead to not just more gatherings, but action," Rubio said.

Countering China's dominance on critical minerals

In addition to creating the stockpile, the government last week also made its fourth direct investment in an American critical minerals producer when it extended $1.6 billion to USA Rare Earth in exchange for stock and a repayment agreement.

Seeking government funding these days is like meeting with private equity investors because officials are scrutinizing companies to ensure anyone they invest in can deliver, said Pini Althaus, who founded Oklahoma rare earth miner USA Rare Earth in 2019. He said the government is demanding terms designed to generate a return for taxpayers as loans are repaid and stock prices increase.