ETV Bharat / international

Vance Says Talks In Switzerland With Iranian Officials Set 'Good Foundation' For A Deal To End War

Vice President JD Vance speaks to members of the media after the U.S. and Iran held high-level talks at the Bürgenstock Resort in Obbhuergen, near Lucerne, in Switzerland, Monday, June 22, 2026 ( AP )

Obbuergen: Vice President JD Vance said Monday peace talks with Iran created a "good foundation for a successful final deal" to end the war that began at the end of February. "The final deal is the house," Vance told reporters. "We set the foundation. We haven't built the house, but we've laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people."

Vance's comments came after he and Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on Monday wrapped up a lengthy round of initial talks aimed at solidifying a permanent end to the war between the countries.

The mediation effort in Switzerland, which started Sunday and stretched into the early hours of Monday, had rocky moments. But the talks also led to some agreements between the two sides. The vice president also suggested that the U.S. administration could agree to unfreeze Iranian assets for purchases of U.S. soy, corn and wheat.

He said that Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump and one of the lead U.S. negotiators, came up with the idea with officials from Qatar.

Vance said Qatar would have approval over the process, but Iranian money that would be accessible as sanctions were lifted "would actually go to buy American soy, American corn and American wheat for the benefit of the Iranian people."

In a joint statement, mediators Pakistan and Qatar said that while the high-level engagement had ended, technical negotiations would continue in Switzerland this week. Vance was expected to make remarks from the resort at 1 p.m. local time, his office said.

The mediators hailed what they called "encouraging progress" made during the talks. A senior U.S. diplomat claimed progress on multiple fronts, including the establishment of "mechanisms" to ensure the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global energy shipments, remains open and that a ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon holds.

Yet the talks between the United States and Iran were jolted by blistering statements from Trump, who, from thousands of miles away from the Swiss negotiating venue at a mountainside resort near Lake Lucerne, was firing off comments that offended the Iranians.

Iranian state media said talks had paused after the "publication of an insulting message by the U.S. President," according to Iranian state media. Ultimately, the Iranians remained on site and negotiations continued, according to the senior U.S. diplomat, who was not authorized to comment publicly and briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.