Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, Capgemini, HCL And Adobe IT Firms Suspended From US Green Card Program
Vance announcement came one day after Trump's Republican administration launched another broadside against international students and their ability to work in the U.S.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST|
Updated : October 8, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The US on Thursday suspended IT firms Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme, which allows companies to apply for green cards for H-1B visa workers.
The announcement was made by US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling, with Vice President JD Vance, the head of the US Anti-Fraud Task Force, by his side.
“I am hereby suspending from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini,” Sonderling said.
He said the Department of Labour is also suspending Microsoft and Adobe from the program.
"We will not accept any new or process any pending permanent labour certification applications involving these companies.
“Since 2009, just these companies alone have requested almost three million foreign workers. They've received over 230,000 H-1B visa approvals and over 100,000 permanent labour certifications,” Sonderling said.
“That's hundreds of thousands of jobs that were taken from American workers,” Sonderling said.
"If you do the math, for every worker that Microsoft laid off, they replaced that worker with one and a half foreign indentured servants," said Vice President JD Vance in a White House news conference announcing the decision.
The Vance statement came one day after Trump's Republican administration launched another broadside against international students and their ability to work in the U.S.
The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday proposed a $70,000 fee for international students seeking to work in the United States. The proposed rule would require schools to pay the fee for every student who participates in the Optional Practice Training program, known as OPT, which allows students to work in jobs related to their major during or after their time in school.
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