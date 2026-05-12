ETV Bharat / international

Vance Or Rubio: Trump Polls White House Dinner Attendees On 2028 Race

Vice President JD Vance, left, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attend a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House, March 3, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump sought to project Vice President J D Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a perfect team for the presidential elections in 2028.

“Is it gonna be JD? Is it gonna be someone else? I don’t know,” Trump said while hosting a dinner for law enforcement leaders across the country in the Rose Garden on Monday evening. The president then went on to conduct an impromptu poll, drawing laughter from the attendees.

“Who likes JD Vance?” and “Who likes Marco Rubio?”, he asked as attendees cheered for their favourite choice. “Sounds like a good ticket,” Trump added, clarifying that neither candidate has his endorsement. "That was a perfect ticket. By the way, I do believe that’s a dream team, but these are minor details. That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance.”