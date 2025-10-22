ETV Bharat / international

Vance Is Optimistic About Gaza Ceasefire But Notes 'Very Hard' Work To Come

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speak to the media as Jared Kushner looks on, in Kiryat Gat, Israel on Tuesday ( AP )

Kiryat Gat: U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday called progress in Gaza's fragile ceasefire better than anticipated but acknowledged during an Israel visit the challenges that remain, from disarming Hamas to rebuilding a land devastated by two years of war.

Vance noted flare-ups of violence in recent days but said the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that began on Oct. 10 is going "better than I expected." The Trump administration's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, added that "we are exceeding where we thought we would be at this time."

They visited a new centre in Israel for civilian and military cooperation as questions remain over the long-term plan for peace, including when and how an international security force will deploy to Gaza and who will govern the territory after the war.

Vance tried to downplay any idea that his visit — his first as vice president — was urgently arranged to keep the ceasefire in place. He said he feels "confident that we're going to be in a place where this peace lasts," but warned that if Hamas doesn't cooperate, it will be "obliterated."

Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and one of the architects of the ceasefire agreement, noted its complexity: "Both sides are transitioning from two years of very intense warfare to now a peacetime posture."

Vance is expected to stay in the region until Thursday and meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu fired his national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, but gave no reason for the decision. Israeli media said Hanegbi had opposed the renewal of Israel's Gaza offensive in March, and Israel's failed attempt to assassinate Hamas' leadership in an airstrike in Qatar in September. In a statement, Hanegbi noted "times of disagreement" with Netanyahu.

Hamas hands over remains of 2 more hostages

Late Tuesday, Israel's military said the remains of two more Gaza hostages had been returned to Israel, where they would be identified.

Since the ceasefire began on Oct. 10, the remains of 15 hostages have been returned to Israel. Another 13 still need to be recovered in Gaza and handed over.

On his visit to Israel Tuesday, Vance urged a "little bit of patience" amid Israeli frustration with Hamas' pace of returning the hostages.

"Some of these hostages are buried under thousands of pounds of rubble. Some of the hostages, nobody even knows where they are," Vance said.

Israel is releasing 15 Palestinian bodies for the remains of each dead hostage, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. It said Tuesday that Israel had so far transferred 165 bodies since earlier this month.

As he faced journalists' questions over the ceasefire's next steps, he said "a lot of this work is very hard" and urged flexibility.

"Once we've got to a point where both the Gazans and our Israeli friends can have some measure of security, then we'll worry about what the long-term governance of Gaza is," he said. "Let's focus on security, rebuilding, giving people some food and medicine."

Although some 200 U.S. troops were recently sent to Israel, Vance emphasized that they would not be on the ground in Gaza. But he said officials are beginning to "conceptualize what that international security force would look like" for the territory.

He mentioned Turkey and Indonesia as countries expected to participate. The flags of Jordan, Germany, Britain and Denmark were on the stage where he spoke. Britain said late Tuesday it would send a small contingent of military officers to Israel to assist in monitoring the ceasefire.

While the ceasefire has been tested by fighting and mutual accusations of violations, both Israel and Hamas have said they are committed to the deal.

Aid into Gaza increases, while prices rise