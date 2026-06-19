ETV Bharat / international

US Vice President Vance Delays Switzerland Trip For Talks With Iranian Negotiators

The negotiations, aimed at working out technical aspects of MoU signed between the US and Iran, were scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday.

Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Washington.
Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Washington. (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 19, 2026 at 7:33 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Washington: US Vice President JD Vance has put off his visit to Switzerland for talks with Iranian negotiators, with the White House citing logistical issues. The negotiations, aimed at working out the technical aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the US and Iran, were scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday.

However, Vance had raised doubts about travelling to Lucerne in Switzerland for talks, with Iranian negotiators saying the date was yet to be fixed. “As the Vice President said at his press conference, the plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalised, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity,” a White House spokesperson said on Thursday.

“But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable. As of now, the Vice President is not departing tonight. We will let you know as soon as we have a concrete update about next steps,” the spokesperson said. United States President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, signed a peace deal on Thursday aimed at ending the months-long conflict in West Asia.

The deal took effect immediately and extended the ceasefire, giving each side 60 days to negotiate the technical details of the issues mentioned in the 14-point MoU.

Addressing a press conference at the White House on Thursday, Vance said the US was committed to “implement our side" of the first phase of the peace deal signed with Iran. He said the 60-day period stipulated in the MoU commenced on Thursday.

Also Read:

  1. US Says Iran Agrees To Dilute Uranium Under Peace Deal
  2. Modi’s Hormuz Message Signals India’s Expectations From US Regional Diplomacy

TAGGED:

VANCE DELAYS SWITZERLAND TRIP
US TALKS WITH IRANIAN NEGOTIATORS
US VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.