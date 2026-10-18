ETV Bharat / international

Vance Defends 'Indentured Servants' Remark On H-1B Workers, Admits 'Rhetoric' Has Been 'Imperfect'

Washington: US Vice President J D Vance has admitted that his rhetoric has been "imperfect” when he referred to foreign professionals holding H-1 B visas as “indentured servants”. He also clarified that he meant US companies and the visa system, not H-1B visa holders.

India had objected strongly to the language used to describe foreign professionals, calling the terminology "deeply offensive" and saying it carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations.

Speaking at the CBS News Townhall event on Saturday, Vance insisted his criticism targeted the visa system that gives employers too much power over foreign employees, who can be sent back to their country of origin and effectively treated as “indentured servants”.

“I would say, and to the extent that my rhetoric has been imperfect here, that's on me,” Vance said in response to a question from an Indian immigrant, who became a US citizen five years ago and voted for President Donald Trump.

The Vice President said his comments were "not a criticism of the H-1B holder."

"...Is when they come in on an H-1B, they're very often coming in, and the company is certifying that they're doing a job that they can't find an alternative American labour applicant for. And importantly, their visa is their only lifeline to the United States of America. So when I say an indentured servant, that's not a criticism of the H-1B visa holder. That's a criticism of a company that brings a person in," Vance said.