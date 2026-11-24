ETV Bharat / international

Vance And Rubio Meet With Qatari PM As Uncertainty Mounts Over Trump’s Intentions With Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, greets Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in the Treaty Room at the State Department, Monday ( AP )

Washington: Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met separately Monday with the prime minister of Qatar, the Gulf country that has played a key role in efforts to revive stalled negotiations on ending the U.S. conflict with Iran.

Vance held talks with Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, at the White House, according to a person familiar with the meeting. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions, would not give details of the meeting.

The vice president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The development comes after President Donald Trump told Vance that the administration did not need a deal with Iran and instructed him to focus on fraud and crime in Democratic-led cities following the Republican Party's wipeout in this month's midterm elections. The vice president, who had been the chief negotiator on a brief ceasefire agreement, has blamed voter unhappiness with the Iran war for the Republican losses.

Trump has left much of the world guessing about his next moves in the nearly nine-month-old conflict, with fears growing among U.S. allies in the region about the possible resumption of all-out war.

Even as both sides carry out sporadic bursts of military action, Trump has said he does not see the need to resume major operations. But the U.S. has maintained a naval blockade on Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for the global energy trade.

Trump said at a news conference Friday at the White House that Tehran wants an agreement to end hostilities but not one that is "acceptable" to him, insisting that "we want to make a real deal, not a fake deal."