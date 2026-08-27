ETV Bharat / international

USS Abraham Lincoln Will Stop In Thailand On Its Way Home From Lengthy Deployment In Middle East

Sailors and Marines line the deck of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) ( File/AP )

Bangkok: The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier will make a stop in Thailand after its grueling deployment in the Middle East, Thai officials said Wednesday. The Lincoln was supporting the U.S. war against Iran, and its deployment included a record-setting uninterrupted time at sea of more than 250 days. Concerns have grown about the Lincoln's lengthy deployment following reports of deteriorating mental health among the crew and shortages of supplies including food and hygiene products. Thai defense ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri said the Lincoln will stop in Thailand next week for rest and recovery before returning to its U.S. base. "The stop in Thailand is a chance for the crew to go ashore and relax," he told reporters at a news conference in Bangkok. On Tuesday, the Royal Thai Navy said three ships from a U.S. Navy carrier strike group were scheduled to stop in eastern Thailand and that no military exercises would be carried out during the visit.