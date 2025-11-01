ETV Bharat / international

Usha Not Christian, Has No Plans to Convert: US VP Vance Amid Row Over Comments On Interfaith Marriage

New York: Amid criticism over comments about his interfaith marriage, Vice President J D Vance said on Friday that his wife Second Lady Usha Vance has no plans to convert to Christianity but added that he hoped “she may one day see things as I do.”

Vance is facing flak over his comments regarding his interfaith marriage after saying he eventually hopes that Usha, who grew up in a Hindu household, “is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church.” A post on social media said, "It’s weird to throw your wife’s religion under the bus, in public, for a moment’s acceptance by groypers.”

Responding to this, Vance hit back, saying, “What a disgusting comment, and it's hardly been the only one along these lines. “First off, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I'm a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn't going to avoid the question,” he said in the response posted on X.

“Second, my Christian faith tells me the Gospel is true and is good for human beings. My wife--as I said at the TPUSA--is the most amazing blessing I have in my life. She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago.

"She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage--or any interfaith relationship--I hope she may one day see things as I do. Regardless, I'll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she's my wife,” he said.

Vance made the initial comments on Wednesday at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi.