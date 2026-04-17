ETV Bharat / international

$2 Million Per Ship: How Iran's Hormuz Toll Plan Reshapes Global Trade And India's Energy Security

File - Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates. ( AP )

By Siddharth Rao

Hyderabad: On Friday, after more than a month and a half of blockade, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Araghchi announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be ‘completely open’ during the ceasefire period.

In a conflict increasingly characterised by economic pressure as much as military action, Iran has opened a new front, one that runs through the world’s most critical maritime chokepoint. The Strait of Hormuz, which is a narrow waterway carrying a significant share of the world’s energy supply, was blockaded by Iran when the conflict began.

Tehran reportedly imposed a transit fee on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz of around US$1 per barrel, which, for a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), amounts to around $2 million per ship. While Iran opened it up temporarily, the fact that it can close it has implications that stretch across global markets, international law, and domestic economies, including implications for India.

The World’s Most Critical Energy Corridor

The Strait of Hormuz is widely regarded as the most important energy chokepoint in the global economy, as it handles about 20% of the world’s energy freight, including oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). This makes it indispensable for both producers in the Gulf and consumers across Asia and beyond.

As per reports, before the current conflict, the strait handled a high volume of traffic, averaging 130 ships per day. This uninterrupted flow of crude oil and gas was disrupted when the U.S. attacked Iran on February 28, leading Iran to impose a blockade. In contrast to previous daily figures, only about 120 ships in total have transited the strait since then, as of April 15. This dramatic contraction in traffic has caused a major shock, with fuel shortages and austerity measures being implemented in several countries.

This highlights a glaring fact: control over Hormuz is not just geographic, it is economic leverage.

Turning Geography Into Revenue: Unanswered Questions

The toll that Iran reportedly imposed on vessels signals a blend of strategic control over the key corridor and economic revenue generation, considering the scale of the activity.

Consider this: 130 ships per day roughly translates to 20 million barrels of oil. Even a marginal tariff per barrel results in a massive collective sum. Iranian economist Hossein Raghfar projected that Iran could generate up to $60 billion annually, turning its geography into a sustained source of national income.

Taking this into account, the blockade is not just a temporary wartime measure; it points toward a potential restructuring of how a "global common" can be controlled by a single nation.

This also raises questions about the rules that govern global trade routes. According to Article 38 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the Strait of Hormuz is a natural, international strait, and the article basically says that a transit toll can’t be imposed. This suggests that Iran’s reported toll appears to deviate from the international rules of the sea.

Historically, natural straits such as Hormuz, Malacca, Gibraltar, and Bab el-Mandeb have not imposed transit tolls, unlike man-made waterways like the Suez Canal, Panama Canal, and Kiel Canal, which charge fees for maintained infrastructure.

This distinction has been central to maintaining open and predictable global shipping lanes.

What Iran’s move suggests is a shift beyond disruption to active economic leverage.

By attaching a price to natural passage, the strait is no longer just a geographic constraint, it becomes a tool of economic influence.

The sharp decline in ship traffic since the start of the conflict reflects how quickly this leverage can translate into real-world effects.

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