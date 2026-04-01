ETV Bharat / international

USCIS Completes H-1B Cap Selection Process For FY 2027

Washington: The US Citizenship and Immigration Services said it has met the annual quota of 85,000 H-1B cap beneficiaries for FY-2027 and completed the regular and advanced-degree selection lotteries. The agency said it had notified all prospective petitioners with selected beneficiaries that they are eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition for those beneficiaries.

The H-1B visa programme is used largely by US technology companies to hire foreign workers. Indian professionals, including tech workers and physicians, form one of the largest groups of H-1B visa holders.

“H-1B cap-subject petitions for FY 2027, including those petitions eligible for the advanced degree exemption, may be filed with USCIS beginning April 1, 2026, if filed for a selected beneficiary and based on a valid registration,” a USCIS statement said here on Tuesday.

It said the period for filing the H-1B cap-subject petition will be at least 90 days and asked petitioners to include a copy of the applicable selection notice with the FY 2027 H-1B cap-subject petition. The USCIS said it would accept the new edition of the I-129 form that was published on February 27 this year.

The H-1B selection process is shifting to a wage-based model, where applicants with higher salaries and skills are given priority. The change is aimed at aligning visa allocation with labour market needs and reducing misuse of the system.