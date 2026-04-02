USA Attacks Pasteur Institute of Iran; Iran's Parliament Speaker Says 7 million Iranians Stand Ready To Fight
The Pasteur Institute of Iran is the oldest and most prestigious research and public health centre in Iran and the entire Middle East
Published : April 2, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: A month after the US-Israel war on Iran started, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that "the American-Israeli aggressors have attacked the Pasteur Institute of Iran — the oldest and most prestigious research and public health center in Iran and the entire Middle East, founded in 1920 through an agreement between the Pasteur Institute of Paris and the Iranian government," and called it "heartbreaking, cruel, despicable, and utterly outrageous."
He also said that it is a 'barbaric assault on basic human core values'.
Iran’s parliament speaker claims 7 million ready to fight US
Iran’s parliament speaker claimed Thursday that 7 million Iranians stand ready to fight any U.S. ground invasion of the Islamic Republic. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who has been discussed as a possible negotiating partner with the U.S., has offered a series of online posts challenging America since the war’s start.
“Right now, in less than a week, a powerful national campaign sweeping the country has brought forward around 7 million Iranians who have already stepped up and declared they’re ready to pick up arms and stand in defense of our nation,” he wrote on X.
This claim has been circulating on social media accounts for days. Qalibaf is the first high-ranking official to mention it in Iran, a nation home to some 90 million people.
It is unclear where this figure comes from, but state media and text message campaigns have urged people to volunteer. The government has also called on retired soldiers to express their interest in fighting, while the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force has begun accepting children as young as 12 into its ranks. (With agency inputs)
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