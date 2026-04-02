ETV Bharat / international

USA Attacks Pasteur Institute of Iran; Iran's Parliament Speaker Says 7 million Iranians Stand Ready To Fight

First responders inspect a destroyed car at the site of a residential building hit in an overnight strike during the U.S.-Israeli military campaign in Tabriz, East Azerbaijan Province, northwestern Iran, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. ( AP )

Hyderabad: A month after the US-Israel war on Iran started, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that "the American-Israeli aggressors have attacked the Pasteur Institute of Iran — the oldest and most prestigious research and public health center in Iran and the entire Middle East, founded in 1920 through an agreement between the Pasteur Institute of Paris and the Iranian government," and called it "heartbreaking, cruel, despicable, and utterly outrageous."

He also said that it is a 'barbaric assault on basic human core values'.

Iran’s parliament speaker claims 7 million ready to fight US

Iran’s parliament speaker claimed Thursday that 7 million Iranians stand ready to fight any U.S. ground invasion of the Islamic Republic. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who has been discussed as a possible negotiating partner with the U.S., has offered a series of online posts challenging America since the war’s start.