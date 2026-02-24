ETV Bharat / international

US Winter Storm Brings Rare Hush To Snowy New York

A view from Irving Place looking towards Gramercy Park in the snow, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, in New York. ( AP )

New York: New York's typically bustling streets were almost deserted Monday after a huge snowstorm carpeted the city, where a nonessential travel ban inconvenienced some but offered a fun day out for others.

Buses and ambulances equipped with snow chains rolled through a quieter-than-usual Manhattan, while many shops and restaurants were shuttered in Brooklyn and other boroughs.

With schools closed across the city of 8.5 million people, many children took advantage of the free day by sledding down snowy hills in Central Park.

"I really love it, it's really fun to play in the snow," said Dylan, 11, who added it was the most snow he had seen in his life.

Behind him, three-year-old Chloe burst out laughing as she lay in the powder before her dad Eddie, 41, helped her back to her feet.

"We had some snow about a month ago. But it's probably the most we've had in a decade or two. Everybody loves it," Eddie told AFP.

Elsewhere, parkgoers threw snowballs from a bridge onto a frozen lake to test the strength of the ice.

Central Park, New York's official reporting station, measured 19.7 inches (50 centimeters) of snow as of 1:00 pm (1800 GMT) -- the largest amount in over a decade.

Some locals used skis to navigate the powder, even walking their dogs at the same time.

Major tourist hubs like Times Square were almost empty on Monday but for a scattering of people bundled up in coats.