US Will 'Take' Uranium If Iran Does Not Give It Up: Hegseth
The Pentagon chief suggested that another bombing attack like one conducted against the suspected sites in June could be carried out.
By AFP
Published : April 8, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Washington: Iran will have to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium or the United States will "get it," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday, while remaining unclear on how that would be done.
The Pentagon chief said the United States has Iran's stockpile under observation and suggested that another bombing attack like one conducted against the suspected sites in June could be carried out.
"We're watching it. We know what they have, and they will give it up, and we'll get it, and we'll take it. If we have to, we can do it in any, any means necessary," Hegseth said.
"They'll give it to us voluntarily, we'll get it, we'll take it, we'll take it out, or if we have to do something else ourselves, like we did Midnight Hammer or something like that, we reserve that opportunity."
Also Read
Hegseth Says He Will Allow Troops To Take Personal Weapons Onto Military Bases