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US Will 'Take' Uranium If Iran Does Not Give It Up: Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ( AP )

By AFP 1 Min Read

Washington: Iran will have to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium or the United States will "get it," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday, while remaining unclear on how that would be done. The Pentagon chief said the United States has Iran's stockpile under observation and suggested that another bombing attack like one conducted against the suspected sites in June could be carried out.