ETV Bharat / international

US Will Not Resume Military Strikes On Iran Before The November 3 Midterm Elections: Trump

President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will not order a resumption of military strikes on Iran before the Nov. 3 midterm elections in the United States.

Trump, while stumping for Republicans this week, has hinted that he was confident that an endgame to the war could come in the days before or after the election, while also hinting that he remained open to resuming full-scale military operations against Iran.

For weeks, Trump has been threatening that a post-midterm election escalation in the seven-month-old war remains a viable option, despite his initial promises to Americans of a military campaign that would last a matter of weeks. But Trump in a social media post on Thursday said the U.S. “will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd.” Trump added that his team has been “having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran.” Negotiations had appeared at a standstill since Trump late last month publicly rejected Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the U.S. met certain conditions.