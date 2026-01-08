ETV Bharat / international

US Exits 66 'Anti-American, Wasteful, Ineffective And Harmful' International Organisations

New Delhi: The Trump administration in the United States announced on Wednesday its withdrawal from dozens of international organisations, including the U.N.'s population agency and the U.N. treaty that establishes international climate negotiations, further retreating from global cooperation.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending U.S. support for 66 organisations, agencies, and commissions, following his administration's review of participation in and funding for all international organisations, including those affiliated with the United Nations, according to a White House release.

In furtherance of Executive Order 14199, President Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organisations identified as part of the Trump Administration’s review of "wasteful, ineffective, and harmful" international organisations. Review of additional international organisations pursuant to Executive Order 14199 remains ongoing, the release said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement, "The Trump Administration has found these institutions to be redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own, or a threat to our nation's sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity."

"President Trump is clear: It is no longer acceptable to be sending these institutions the blood, sweat, and treasure of the American people, with little to nothing to show for it. The days of billions of dollars in taxpayer money flowing to foreign interests at the expense of our people are over," he added.

As this list begins to demonstrate, what started as a pragmatic framework of international organisations for peace and cooperation has morphed into a sprawling architecture of global governance, often dominated by progressive ideology and detached from national interests. From DEI mandates to “gender equity” campaigns to climate orthodoxy, many international organisations now serve a globalist project rooted in the discredited fantasy of the “End of History.” These organisations actively seek to constrain American sovereignty. Their work is advanced by the same elite networks—the multilateral “NGO-plex”— that we have begun dismantling through the closure of USAID, the release added.

"We will not continue expending resources, diplomatic capital, and the legitimizing weight of our participation in institutions that are irrelevant to or in conflict with our interests. We reject inertia and ideology in favor of prudence and purpose. We seek cooperation where it serves our people and will stand firm where it does not," it said.

Many of the targets are U.N.-related agencies, commissions and advisory panels that focus on climate, labor, migration and other issues the Trump administration has categorized as catering to diversity and "woke" initiatives. Other non-U.N. organisations on the list include the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, and the Global Counterterrorism Forum.

Trump's decision to withdraw from organisations that foster cooperation among nations to address global challenges comes as his administration has launched military efforts or issued threats that have rattled allies and adversaries alike, including capturing autocratic Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and indicating an intention to take over Greenland.

US builds on pattern of exiting global agencies

The administration previously suspended support for agencies like the World Health Organisation, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees known as UNRWA, the U.N. Human Rights Council and the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO. It has taken a larger, à la carte approach to paying dues to the world body, picking which operations and agencies it believes align with Trump's agenda and those that no longer serve U.S. interests.

"I think what we're seeing is the crystallization of the U.S. approach to multilateralism, which is 'my way or the highway,'" said Daniel Forti, head of U.N. affairs at the International Crisis Group. "It's a very clear vision of wanting international cooperation on Washington's own terms."