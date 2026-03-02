ETV Bharat / international

US Warplanes Crash In Kuwait, All Crew Members Safe

"Several US warplanes crashed this morning. Confirming that all crew members survived," a defence ministry spokesman said in a statement, adding that the cause was under investigation.

Kuwait City: Several United States military aircraft crashed in Kuwait on Monday, according to an official statement from Kuwait's Ministry of Defence. Authorities confirmed that all crew members survived the incidents and are currently in stable condition. In a statement shared by the Kuwait Army on X, the ministry spokesperson said that "several US military aircraft crashed this morning," but did not provide details about the exact number of planes involved, their type, or the cause of the crashes.

Rescue teams were immediately deployed to the crash sites. Officials said search and rescue operations began without delay, and the crews were safely evacuated. The injured personnel were taken to a hospital for medical examination and necessary care. Authorities confirmed that their health condition is stable.

The ministry also stated that there has been direct coordination with US forces stationed in the region. Joint technical teams have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the crashes. Officials said further details would be released after the investigation determines the exact cause.

A video shows a US military jet descending rapidly before a pilot ejects from the aircraft. The parachute opens successfully, and the pilot is seen drifting slowly toward the ground.

The incidents come at a time of heightened military activity in the Middle East due to rising tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran.