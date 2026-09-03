ETV Bharat / international

US Warns EB-1 Green Cards May Shut For India

Washington: The United States has warned that employment-based first-preference green cards for Indians could become unavailable within weeks because of heavy demand, adding fresh pressure to an already severe backlog that has left another major category closed to Indian applicants.

The State Department, in its September Visa Bulletin, said high demand and use of EB-1 immigrant visa numbers by applicants chargeable to India could exhaust the country's allocation before the US fiscal year ends on September 30."High demand and number use by aliens chargeable to India in the EB-1 visa category may necessitate making the category unavailable in the coming weeks if India's pro-rated limit in the EB-1 category is reached before the fiscal year ends," the State Department said.

“This situation will be continually monitored, and any necessary adjustments will be made accordingly,” it said. EB-1 is the employment-based first-preference category, covering priority workers including people with extraordinary ability, outstanding professors and researchers and certain multinational executives and managers. The warning is particularly significant for Indians because several other employment-based green-card queues are already severely constrained.

For September, the EB-1 India final action date is October 15, 2022. That means an Indian applicant generally must have a priority date earlier than the listed cutoff for a visa number to be available for final action, subject to other eligibility requirements. India's EB-2 category, which covers professionals holding advanced degrees and people of exceptional ability, is listed as “U” -- unavailable -- in the September bulletin.