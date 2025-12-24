ETV Bharat / international

US VP Vance Lashes Out At Commentators For Derogatory Remarks Against Wife Usha

Washington: US Vice President J D Vance has lashed out at commentators for remarks against his Indian-origin wife Second Lady Usha Vance. Vance’s remarks came in response to comments by right-wing podcaster Nick Fuentes, who used an ethnic slur to describe Usha and had referred to the Vice President as a "race traitor" on one of his livestreams.

“…let me be clear: anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat shit. That’s my official policy as vice president of the United States," Vance said.

"And my attitude towards anybody, again, who is calling for judging people based on their ethnic heritage, whether they’re Jewish or white or anything else, it's disgusting. We shouldn't be doing it,” he said in an interview to UnHerd over the weekend.

“Antisemitism, and all forms of ethnic hatred, have no place in the conservative movement. Whether you are attacking somebody because they’re white or because they are black or because they’re Jewish, I think it’s disgusting,” he said.

Fuentes, in one of his livestreams, said, "And now they’re all in favour of a fat, race mixer who’s married to a jeet, who named his son Vivek ... and that’s your guy?"

"Your guy is literally a fat, gay race traitor who married a jeet...” he said, using a racial slur for Indians. Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican candidate for president in 2024 and who is now running for governor of Ohio in 2026, had called out Fuentes for his racist remarks against Usha.