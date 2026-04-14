ETV Bharat / international

US VP Says Ball Now In Iran's Court On Peace Talks

Washington: US Vice President JD Vance said Monday that Washington has made its red lines clear in talks with Iran on ending the Mideast war and it is now up to Tehran to take action.

Vance led a delegation that met with Iranian officials in Pakistan over the weekend, but the talks ended without securing a deal to end the more than five-week US-Israeli assault against the Islamic republic.

"I really think the ball is in the Iranian court, because we put a lot on the table. We actually made very clear what our red lines were," Vance said in an interview with Fox News.