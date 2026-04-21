ETV Bharat / international

Vance Likely To Travel To Islamabad On Tuesday: Report

Vice President JD Vance waves goodbye as he boards Air Force Two to leave Islamabad, Sunday, April 12, 2026, after attending talks on Iran. ( AP )

Washington: US Vice President J D Vance is likely to travel to Islamabad on Tuesday for peace talks with Iran to end the seven-week war, according to a media report. On Monday, US President Donald Trump told The New York Post that the Vance-led delegation was already en route to Islamabad, while other media outlets reported that the vice president was very much in Washington.

Vance is expected to reach Islamabad as the two-week ceasefire, agreed to between the US and Iran on April 8, ends amid threats by Trump to bomb bridges and power plants in Iran if both sides fail to reach a deal. With Vance expected to reach Islamabad late Tuesday, Trump has effectively extended the ceasefire by a day till Wednesday.

“Vice President Vance is expected to depart for Islamabad by Tuesday morning for talks with Iran over a potential deal to end the war,” American news outlet Axios reported, quoting three US sources. Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to join Vance.

The fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran was tested once again on Sunday when a US guided-missile destroyer fired on and seized an Iranian cargo ship after it tried to get past the US naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman, further angering the Iranians.

The Iranian team was urged to join the meeting by mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkiye, Axios reported, but, according to the source, didn't leave until they received approval from Iran's supreme leader.

The Iranian delegation's plan to travel to Islamabad was also reported earlier on Monday by the New York Times, citing two Iranian officials. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed-Bagher Ghalibaf is expected to lead the delegation.