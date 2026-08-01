ETV Bharat / international

US Urges Its Nationals To Leave West Asia Amid 'Complex Security Situation'

The casket of fallen U.S. Army Sgt. Angel Sarah Rampersad, who was killed in the ongoing war between the U.S. and Iran, is carried by NYPD officers for her funeral service, in the Queens borough of New York on Friday ( AP )

Jerusalem: US embassies in several West Asian nations on Saturday called upon American citizens there to consider leaving or be “prepared to depart” amid heightened tensions with Iran and a “complex security situation”.

US embassies in Jerusalem and other West Asian capitals released identical security alerts warning American nationals about travel to or within the region.

The advisory came as US President Donald Trump threatened more strikes on Iran. Speaking at Camp David on Friday, Trump said the US would continue striking Iran "very hard" until it "can't take it anymore".

The two countries have engaged in hostilities, with the US attacking Iran and Tehran targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz and American assets in the region.

The advisory called the Iranian regime "unpredictable" and warned of a “potential for unforeseen escalation".

“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions”, the advisory said.