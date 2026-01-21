ETV Bharat / international

US Urges Europe To Avoid 'Reflexive Anger' Over Greenland

Davos: Europeans should avoid "reflexive anger" and sit down with US President Donald Trump in Davos to hear his arguments about acquiring Greenland, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday.

Trump was on his way to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort, which has been overshadowed by a showdown with Europeans over his ambitions to seize the Danish autonomous territory. "I will tell everyone: take a deep breath. Do not have this reflexive anger that we've seen and this bitterness," Bessent told reporters.

"Why don't they sit down, wait for President Trump to get here and listen to his argument because I think they are going to be persuaded," he said. Bessent said Trump would arrive in Davos about three hours late after an electrical issue forced him to change planes.

Trump insists that mineral-rich Greenland is vital for US and NATO security against Russia and China as a melting Arctic opens up and the superpowers jostle for strategic advancement.