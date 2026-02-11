ETV Bharat / international

US Treated Pakistan Worse Than Toilet Paper, Says Khawaja Asif

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has made a striking admission regarding the country’s historical alignment with the United States, accusing Washington of exploiting Islamabad for its strategic interests before abandoning it once its objectives were achieved. Speaking in Pakistan’s National Assembly, Asif acknowledged the country’s controversial past links with terrorism, describing them as errors made during periods of military rule.

He stated that Pakistan often avoids confronting its own history related to terrorism and called it a “mistake committed by dictators in the past.” The minister also described Pakistan’s participation in two Afghan wars as a grave error, asserting that the terrorism currently being faced by the country is largely the consequence of those decisions. Asif reflected on Islamabad’s strategic realignment with Washington after 1999, particularly in the context of developments in Afghanistan, which he said caused long-term damage to Pakistan.

Highlighting the fallout of the post-September 11, 2001, geopolitical shift, Asif said the price Pakistan paid for supporting the United States in its global war on terror was enormous. “Pakistan was treated worse than a piece of toilet paper and was used for a purpose and then thrown away,” he said. The Defence Minister noted that Pakistan once again sided with Washington during the US-led war in Afghanistan after 2001, a move that also involved turning against the Taliban.