ETV Bharat / international

US Treasury Secretary Sees ‘Path’ To Remove 25% Tariff Imposed On India For Buying Russian Oil

New York: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said there is a “path” to remove the 25 per cent tariffs imposed on India for buying Russian oil, noting that such purchases by Delhi from Moscow have “collapsed”.

United States President Donald Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil, leading to a strain in the bilateral ties between the two countries. Bessent on Friday defined the sanctions imposed on India as a “success”.

“We put 25 per cent tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. And the Indian purchases by their refineries of Russian oil have collapsed. So that is a success. The tariffs are still on. The 25 per cent Russian oil tariffs are still on,” Bessent said in an interview with Politico. “I would imagine that there is a path to take them off. So that's a check and a huge success,” he added.

Bessent also criticised Europe for not imposing tariffs on India. “Our virtue-signalling European allies refused to do it (impose tariffs) because they wanted to sign this big trade deal with India,” he said. Bessent accused India of importing and refining more oil from Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.