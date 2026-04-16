ETV Bharat / international

US Rules Out Renewing Sanctions Waiver On Russian, Iranian Oil; India Likely To Face Impact

New Delhi: The United States has said that it will not renew the waivers that had allowed several countries, including India, to purchase Russian and Iranian oil without facing US sanctions.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made the announcement during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.

He said the general licences that permitted such purchases will not be extended. "We will not be renewing the general license on Russian oil, and we will not be renewing the general license on Iranian oil," PTI quoted him as saying. He added that the earlier relief applied only to shipments that were already in transit before March 11 and that has now been fully utilised.

The US had issued a 30-day waiver on March 5, allowing India to continue buying Russian oil despite sanctions linked to the Ukraine war. The exemption was later extended to a few other countries and expired on April 11. During this period, India's imports of Russian crude rose sharply.

A report released by European think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) earlier this month mentioned that India's crude oil purchases from Russia more than tripled to 5.3 billion euros in March after a drop in purchases in February.

The report further noted that India was the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels in March 2026, importing hydrocarbons worth 5.8 billion euros. Crude oil made up the bulk of these purchases, accounting for 91 percent.