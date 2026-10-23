ETV Bharat / international

US Treasury Proposes A Rule To Crack Down On High-Tech Investments In China, Other Adversaries

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrives to speak before President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the T. Ed Garrison Livestock Arena and Expo Center, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, in Pendleton, S.C. ( AP )

Washington: The U.S. Treasury Department proposed a rule Thursday to crack down on American high-tech investments such as supercomputing and artificial intelligence in China, Russia, North Korea and other “countries of concern.’' The U.S. government has been working for years to deny China and other adversaries investments that could help them boost their military power.

That program began in 2023 when then-President Joe Biden signed an executive order putting restrictions on outbound U.S. investments in sectors such as semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence going into China. Treasury later established the Outbound Investment Security Program.

In December 2025, Congress passed a law that codified and expanded the program to target more technologies and more foreign countries, including Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Russia. The inclusion of Russia in the proposed rule has come days after President Donald Trump waived sanctions on Russia following a diesel deal with President Vladimir Putin. The rule announced Thursday would expand the restrictions to cover investments in hypersonic systems (capable of traveling at five times the speed of sound), supercomputing, biotechnology and artificial intelligence, though Treasury used Trump's favored term for AI, “superintelligence" or SI. The proposed rule “sends an important signal to markets that Washington is tracking where U.S. capital is flowing and what capabilities it is helping build,” said Craig Singleton, a senior fellow at the think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies. The screening of outbound investments “recognizes that capital can accelerate military-relevant capabilities just as surely as technology transfer can,” Singleton said. Jason Chipman, a former Justice Department lawyer who specializes in cybersecurity, investment rules and export controls as a partner at the law firm WilmerHale, said the new rule “will require more substantial compliance programs to manage risk.”