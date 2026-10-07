US Traders Bat For Tariff Exemptions On Spices
US imports USD 700 million worth of spices from India every year and the trade volume is expected to increase further in the coming years.
By PTI
Published : October 7, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Washington: US spice traders are hoping for exemptions from tariffs on Indian spices under the trade deal with India to ensure their availability at reasonable prices for American consumers. The US imports USD 700 million worth of spices from India every year and the trade volume is expected to increase further in the coming years.
“We are optimistic that the government will continue to support the exemption of tariffs on spices. So we hope the two countries will come together and do the best thing they can to ensure the continuation of spice supply to the US,” Donald Pratt, CEO of the American Spice Trade Association (ASTA), told PTI.
The ASTA and the Indian Embassy here had brought together spice traders at the India House as part of efforts to promote trade and help forge partnerships in the sector.
Pratt said India is a key supplier of spices to the US, besides countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and China, among others. He said the spice market in the US is set to grow further as consumers discover the health benefits of various condiments.
“All of a sudden turmeric, you know, has been looked at differently. It was just curry before, but now, well, there's turmeric tea, and people are using it differently. They're actually nutritional supplements for turmeric as well,” Pratt said.
Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra said India’s spice exports to the US have continued to grow year-on-year. “We have reasons to believe that they will continue to expand further in the years ahead,” Kwatra said. The Indian Embassy had organised a reception to promote Indian spices.
“We are celebrating the flavours of Indian spices at the India House in partnership with the American Spice Trade Association. It's an effort on the part of the Indian Embassy to spread the popularity of Indian spices so that they spread far and wide to American homes,” Kwatra said.
Laura Schumov, Executive Director of the ASTA, said the trade body works closely with the Indian embassy and hoped that the India-US trade deal will provide further opportunities to forge newer business relationships.
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