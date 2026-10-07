ETV Bharat / international

US Traders Bat For Tariff Exemptions On Spices

Washington: US spice traders are hoping for exemptions from tariffs on Indian spices under the trade deal with India to ensure their availability at reasonable prices for American consumers. The US imports USD 700 million worth of spices from India every year and the trade volume is expected to increase further in the coming years.

“We are optimistic that the government will continue to support the exemption of tariffs on spices. So we hope the two countries will come together and do the best thing they can to ensure the continuation of spice supply to the US,” Donald Pratt, CEO of the American Spice Trade Association (ASTA), told PTI.

The ASTA and the Indian Embassy here had brought together spice traders at the India House as part of efforts to promote trade and help forge partnerships in the sector.

Pratt said India is a key supplier of spices to the US, besides countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and China, among others. He said the spice market in the US is set to grow further as consumers discover the health benefits of various condiments.

“All of a sudden turmeric, you know, has been looked at differently. It was just curry before, but now, well, there's turmeric tea, and people are using it differently. They're actually nutritional supplements for turmeric as well,” Pratt said.