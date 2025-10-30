US To Start Nuclear Weapons Testing, Trump Orders Department Of War To 'Begin Immediately'
The move comes after Vladimir Putin said Moscow had successfully tested a nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered underwater drone despite US warnings.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 7:19 AM IST|
Updated : October 30, 2025 at 7:33 AM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States would start nuclear weapons testing "immediately" because of "other countries testing programs".
"The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years. Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump posted on Truth Social.
The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday Moscow had successfully tested a nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered underwater drone, in defiance of Washington's warnings.
On Tuesday (October 28), Trump called Russia's nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile test "inappropriate" and advised Putin to focus on ending the conflict with Ukraine.
He also highlighted the US's nuclear capabilities, stating that they have a nuclear submarine. "They know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shores. So, I mean, it doesn't have to go 8,000 miles. And they're not playing games with us. We're not playing games with them either. We test missiles all the time," Trump said while interacting with reporters on Air Force One.
"I don't think it's an appropriate thing for Putin to be saying either. By the way, he ought to get the war ended. A war that should have taken one week is now in its fourth year. That's what he ought to do instead of testing missiles," he added.
Trump's reaction came after Putin, in his address to the Federal Assembly (Russia's bicameral parliament), stated that Moscow had developed a small-sized nuclear power unit that could be used in a cruise missile to extend its range practically indefinitely. According to Putin, this would be a low-flying missile with an unpredictable trajectory, TASS reported.
According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia and the USA together possess around 90 per cent of all nuclear weapons.
"The sizes of their respective military stockpiles (i.e. useable warheads) seem to have stayed relatively stable in 2024 but both states are implementing extensive modernization programmes that could increase the size and diversity of their arsenals in the future. If no new agreement is reached to cap their stockpiles, the number of warheads they deploy on strategic missiles seems likely to increase after the bilateral 2010 Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) expires in February 2026," SIPRI said in its 2025 yearbook.
It said that a dangerous new nuclear arms race is emerging at a time when arms control regimes are severely weakened. "Nearly all of the nine nuclear-armed states—the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) and Israel—continued intensive nuclear modernization programmes in 2024, upgrading existing weapons and adding newer versions," it added.
Read More: