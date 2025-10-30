ETV Bharat / international

US To Start Nuclear Weapons Testing, Trump Orders Department Of War To 'Begin Immediately'

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States would start nuclear weapons testing "immediately" because of "other countries testing programs".

"The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years. Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday Moscow had successfully tested a nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered underwater drone, in defiance of Washington's warnings.

On Tuesday (October 28), Trump called Russia's nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile test "inappropriate" and advised Putin to focus on ending the conflict with Ukraine.

He also highlighted the US's nuclear capabilities, stating that they have a nuclear submarine. "They know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shores. So, I mean, it doesn't have to go 8,000 miles. And they're not playing games with us. We're not playing games with them either. We test missiles all the time," Trump said while interacting with reporters on Air Force One.