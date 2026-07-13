ETV Bharat / international

US To Seek Extradition Of Bishnoi, Nagra: Official

Washington: The US will seek the extradition of Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of ordering the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and several other crimes in America, an official said Sunday.

The US Department of Justice will also seek the extradition of Gurinderjit Singh Nagra for his involvement in a USD 4,00,000 extortion case in the US, alleging that he worked in concert with the Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gangs to target families based in the US.

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was killed in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on June 18, 2023. An official in the US Attorney’s Office replied in affirmative in response to questions on the extradition of Bishnoi and Nagra but did not elaborate.

“Yes. Beyond that, we have no additional comment,” Ciaran McEvoy, Public Affairs Officer, US Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, said in an e-mail response to PTI.