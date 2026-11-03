ETV Bharat / international

US To Mediate Russia-Ukraine Talks In Abu Dhabi On November 10-11

New Delhi: The United States will mediate working-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Monday (local time), as the Trump administration steps up diplomatic efforts to secure an end to the ongoing war.

In a post on X, Witkoff said the discussions would focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts and the next steps towards a peace agreement.

“The United States will mediate working-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, advancing President Trump’s mission to end the war,” Witkoff said.

He further announced that American negotiators would meet representatives from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO in Brussels later this week to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, Europe's post-war security architecture and economic opportunities to support the country's reconstruction.

“Additionally, American negotiators will meet this week in Brussels with representatives from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the EU, and NATO to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, Europe’s post-war security architecture, and economic opportunities to support Ukraine’s reconstruction,” he said.

Witkoff said Washington intended to build on the progress made during previous engagements in Kyiv, Oslo and St. Petersburg, expressing hope for a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement.

“We look forward to building on the progress made in Kyiv, Oslo, and St. Petersburg toward a comprehensive, durable peace agreement that delivers lasting security for generations to come,” he added.