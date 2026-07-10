ETV Bharat / international

US To Host International Meet On Political Terrorism Next Week

A general view shows the uniform patch of the US' Department of State ( AFP )

Washington: The US will host an international conference next week to discuss "resurgence of political terrorism", with invitations sent to 60 countries, including India.

The meeting at the US State Department on July 16 is expected to bring together foreign and interior ministers from Europe, Latin America and Asia as the US seeks to build international cooperation against what it considers an emerging security threat, according to The Washington Post.

The meeting has prompted consternation among career and political US officials, some European allies and independent analysts who do not see the threat in the same terms, the Post reported.

India may not send any representative to the meeting.

"The resurgence of violent far-left political terrorism is not a new phenomenon — it is an old threat re-emerging with strong transnational links and new convergences,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said on X, referring to the Post report.

He said that because the threat of violent far-left political terrorism has not been adequately addressed in the past, each engagement, designation, or security assistance program creates a compounding effect supporting countermeasures at home and abroad.

"Our efforts target violent activity meeting the definition of terrorism: assassinations, kidnappings, violent threats against US facilities and law enforcement, as well as attacks on critical infrastructure, military personnel, and civilian population,” Pigott said.