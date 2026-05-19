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US To Host G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet In Atlanta On Oct 30-31

G20 includes major economies such as US, India, China, Russia, Japan, Germany, France, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Australia and the European Union.

A sign for the G20 to be hosted in Miami in 2026 is displayed as President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Washington.
A sign for the G20 to be hosted in Miami in 2026 is displayed as President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP)
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By PTI

Published : May 19, 2026 at 8:45 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Washington: The US will host the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Atlanta on October 30-31, with discussions expected to focus on global economic challenges, resilient supply chains and strengthening international cooperation.

The meeting, to be chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will bring together foreign ministers from the world's leading economies to advance the G20's core mission of promoting global stability and prosperity, the State Department said on Monday.

"Discussions will focus on strengthening international cooperation, addressing global economic challenges, and supporting open markets and resilient supply chains," spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement. Atlanta,  the capital of Georgia, as a centre of diplomacy, business, and global connectivity, provides an ideal setting for these critical discussions, he said.

President Donald Trump will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit from December 14-15, at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, as the United States marks its 250th anniversary.

The G20 includes major economies such as the United States, India, China, Russia, Japan, Germany, France, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Australia and the European Union. Together, the grouping represents around 85 per cent of global GDP and nearly two-thirds of the world's population.

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TAGGED:

US G20 FOREIGN MINISTERS MEETING
US SECRETARY OF STATE MARCO RUBIO
G20 FM MEET IN ATLANTA
G20 FOREIGN MINISTERS MEET 2026
US G20 FM MEET

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