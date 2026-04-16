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US To Blockade Iran Ports 'As Long As It Takes': Pentagon Chief

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the U.S. Navy is employing less than 10% of America’s naval power to enforce the blockade against Iran

Pete Hegseth
FILE - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (AP)
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By AFP

Published : April 16, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST

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Washington: The United States will prevent all shipping from entering or exiting Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz for "as long as it takes," US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday, the fourth day of the blockade.

"Let me be clear, this blockade applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports," General Dan Caine, the top US military commander, said at a press conference with Hegseth.

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TAGGED:

PETE HEGSETH
STRAIT OF HORMUZ
IRAN WAR
US BLOCK IRAN PORTS
IRAN PORTS

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