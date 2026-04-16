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US To Blockade Iran Ports 'As Long As It Takes': Pentagon Chief

FILE - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ( AP )

By AFP 1 Min Read

Washington: The United States will prevent all shipping from entering or exiting Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz for "as long as it takes," US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday, the fourth day of the blockade.