ETV Bharat / international

'US Supports Brave People Of Iran', Says Rubio As Protests Near 2-Week Mark Amid Intensified Crackdown

This frame grab from a video released Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, by Iranian state television shows a man holding a device to document burning vehicles during a night of mass protests in Zanjan, Iran. ( AP )

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that the United States "supports the brave people of Iran" as protests sweeping across the Islamic Republic neared the two-week mark, with the country’s government acknowledging the ongoing demonstrations despite an intensifying crackdown.

“The United States supports the brave people of Iran,” Rubio wrote on X. The State Department separately warned: “Do not play games with President Trump. When he says he’ll do something, he means it.”

Iranian state TV is reporting on security force casualties while portraying control over the nation. With the internet down in Iran and phone lines cut off, gauging the demonstrations from abroad has grown more difficult. But the death toll in the protests has grown to at least 65 people killed and over 2,300 others detained, according to AP, which quoted US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Protests intensify in Iran (AFP/PTI)

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has signalled a coming clampdown, despite US warnings.

State TV Split-Screen Highlights Iran's Challenge

Saturday marks the start of the work week in Iran, but many schools and universities reportedly held online classes, Iranian state TV reported.

State TV repeatedly played a driving, martial orchestral arrangement from the “Epic of Khorramshahr” by Iranian composer Majid Entezami, while showing pro-government demonstrations. The song, aired repeatedly during the 12-day war launched by Israel, honours Iran's 1982 liberation of the city of Khorramshahr during the Iran-Iraq war. It has been used in videos of protesting women cutting away their hair to protest the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini as well.