ETV Bharat / international

US Student Visas To Indian, Chinese Nationals See Sharp Decline In 2025, Says CIS Report

Washington: The number of US F-1 student visas issued to Indian and Chinese nationals witnessed a significant decline in 2025 compared with previous years, according to a report by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), which said the reduction could have implications for American students, the labour market and national security.

According to the CIS study, students from India and the People's Republic of China (PRC) accounted for more than half of all international students enrolled at US post-secondary institutions during the 2024-25 academic year. The report compared F-1 visa issuances during the May-August period from 2017 to 2025, while excluding 2020 from the analysis due to the significant decline in visa issuance caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing data from the Institute of International Education's (IIE) annual census, the report said India had 363,019 students, and China had 265,919 students in the US during the academic year, together representing 53 per cent of the total 1,177,766 foreign students. The study said that F-1 student visa issuances to nationals of both countries declined sharply during the May-August 2025 period, which typically sees the highest number of student visas issued ahead of the academic year.

According to CIS data, the US issued 22,149 F-1 visas to Indian nationals between May and August 2025, a decline of 60 per cent from the average number issued during the 2017-19 and 2021-24 periods, when the figure stood at 55,717. The number also marked a 62 per cent decrease from 2024, when 58,694 visas were issued.

For Chinese nationals, the number of F-1 visas issued during the same period fell to 40,034 in 2025, down 46 per cent from the 2017-19 and 2021-24 average of 73,853, and 34 per cent lower than the 61,075 visas issued in 2024, the report said. The CIS report noted that it selected the May-August period for comparison, as most F-1 visas are issued during these months in preparation for the upcoming academic year. It added that in 2024, 77 per cent of all F-1 visas issued to Indian nationals and 76 per cent issued to Chinese nationals were granted during this period.

The report highlighted the role of the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, under which foreign students who complete their degrees can work in the US. According to IIE data cited by CIS, 294,253 foreign students out of more than one million international students in the US during 2024-25 had completed their degrees and were working under OPT.