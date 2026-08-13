ETV Bharat / international

US States Issue Special Proclamations To Commemorate August 15, 2026 As 'India Day'

New York: States across the US are issuing special proclamations to commemorate August 15, 2026, as 'India Day' to mark the country's independence, highlighting its heritage, diversity as growing contributions of its diaspora to the American fabric.

Delaware is the latest US state, after New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, to proclaim on the occasion of India's Independence Day, declaring August 15, 2026, as ‘India Day’.

The proclamation, signed by Delaware Governor Matthew Meyer, notes that the US state is “strengthened” by the many cultures and traditions represented throughout its communities, including the growing Indian American community whose presence has helped shape the character of the State.

"Delawareans of Indian heritage have enriched our State through their work, leadership, and service in communities across Delaware, contributing to our shared prosperity and creating opportunities for future generations," it said.

"India's history is rooted in a remarkable diversity of languages, traditions, faiths, and customs, and generations of Indian Americans have carried these traditions forward while building lives and communities in the United States." The proclamation notes that 'India Day' offers an opportunity to honour India's independence, celebrate the heritage and achievements of Delaware's Indian American community, and recognise the lasting connections between the communities and the people of India.