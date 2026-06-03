ETV Bharat / international

Rubio Says Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei alive, 'Increasingly Engaging' In Peace Talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing conerning the fiscal year 2027 budget for the State Department, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 2, 2026. ( AFP )

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said he believes Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is alive and is becoming "increasingly engaging" in leadership matters amid negotiations between both sides to achieve a complete settlement of the overall conflict in West Asia.

Marco Rubio made the remarks while addressing the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, noting indications of continued involvement from the Iranian leadership amid ongoing regional tensions.

"I think there are indications out there that he (Mojtaba Khamenei) is increasingly engaging at some level," Rubio told lawmakers.

The comments come amid speculation over the status of Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since sustaining serious injuries on February 28 during an attack at the beginning of the war that killed his father, the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior military leaders, raising questions about his health and role within Iran's leadership structure.

According to CNN, citing US intelligence, Khamenei continues to play a key role in shaping war strategy alongside senior officials. Last month, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that no decision in the Islamic Republic of Iran is taken without the permission of the Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, stressing that all key positions must remain aligned with the country's highest authority and coordinated institutions amid diplomatic engagements with Washington.

Speaking during his visit to the Iranian Broadcasting Corporation, Pezeshkian underlined that he has consistently ensured that no statement or policy contradicts the views of the Supreme Leader or creates internal discord that could be exploited by adversaries.