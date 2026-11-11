ETV Bharat / international

US Soldier Assigned To NATO Unit Arrested In Britain On Suspicion Of Espionage Linked To Russia

London: A member of the U.S. Army assigned to a NATO unit was arrested Tuesday in England on suspicion of espionage related to Russia, counterterror police and other officials said. The arrest comes during heightened concern over threats to American forces stationed in Britain and tension between Moscow and much of Europe.

The 41-year-old man, who was not named, was arrested near Gloucester on suspicion of violating two sections of the National Security Act 2023: assisting a foreign intelligence service and obtaining or disclosing protected information.

He was serving in NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps at Imjin Barracks near Gloucester, according to a U.S. official, a senior NATO official and a British government official. The man is an officer, the U.S. official said. All three spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters.

The Allied Rapid Reaction Corps is a multinational land unit within the NATO military alliance that is designed to quickly respond to crises or short-notice operations. According to the unit's website, it is made up of forces from 20 nations but is led by the British and based in Gloucester, where the U.S. soldier was arrested.

U.S. Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon, commanding general of the Army's Counterintelligence Command, described the suspect as a senior soldier but offered no other details on his identity in a news release. Officials have not provided more information about the case.

The Metropolitan Police said its counterterror forces worked closely with the FBI and U.S. military. In the news release, FBI Director Kash Patel called it an "important arrest" dealing with allegations of espionage that are of "utmost concern" for the U.S. and its allies.

"This FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners," Patel said.

The suspect was in custody at a London police station, officials said. Searches were conducted at two locations in Gloucestershire, a county about 90 miles (140 kilometers) west of London.

Police said the arrest was not related to other counterterrorism investigations, indicating no connection with a suspected terror plot linked to Iran in September at a U.S.-run base in Britain, RAF Fairford, near Gloucester.