ETV Bharat / international

US Slaps 10 Per Cent Tariffs On Goods Imported From India On Issue Of Forced Labour

Washington: The US imposed 10 per cent tariffs on goods purchased from India and 16 other countries over the issue of the use of forced labour in the production of such items. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced the new tariffs on 60 countries under Section 301 of the Trade Act on Friday, a day before the expiration of 10 per cent additional levies on all countries.

The USTR statement said that Greer had taken the final action, at President Donald Trump’s direction, under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 by imposing tariffs on 60 economies for their failure to impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labour.

The action will begin to correct what is both a human rights abuse and a distortive trade practice to improve the welfare of workers everywhere,” Greer said in a statement here.

The 10 per cent tariff rate applies to 17 countries, including India, Canada, the UK, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Earlier, India was bracketed in countries attracting 12.5 per cent tariffs.