ETV Bharat / international

US Set To Release USD 12 Billion In Frozen Iranian Assets Amid Peace Deal Framework: Report

Tehran: Iran's frozen assets worth USD 12 billion continue to be a primary bone of contention even as the world celebrates a peace deal between the US and Tehran, which is scheduled to be signed on Friday in Geneva.

According to Iran's Mehr news agency, which cited a 14-point memorandum of understanding, the US has agreed to release the frozen assets before the start of negotiations, which focus on key issues including Tehran's nuclear programme.

The document published by Mehr stipulates "the release of 24 billion dollars in frozen Iranian assets during the 60-day negotiation period" that begins after the memorandum of understanding is concluded. Furthermore, the text, which has not been officially confirmed, specifies that "half of this amount must be made available to Iran before the start of the negotiations."

However, the US was quick to turn the claim on its head, with an official telling Axios that no frozen funds will be released without Iran implementing its commitments. The senior US official stated, "This is a pay-for-performance deal."

This diplomatic friction follows an announcement by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, who confirmed that a peace deal with Iran had been agreed upon and would see the critical marine chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz, reopening months after the war brought movement to a near halt. White smoke rose from the White House, signifying that the agreement had been reached.

Providing Tehran's perspective, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying that negotiations for a final deal will be held during a 60-day period, depending on Washington coming through on its commitments, including ending hostilities, lifting the blockade, and releasing frozen assets. Iranian media reports added that the deal also included a ceasefire in Lebanon.