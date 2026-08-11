ETV Bharat / international

US Set To Make Online Filing Of Immigration Applications Mandatory

FILE - An information packet and an American flag are placed on a chair at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami Field Office on Aug. 17, 2018, in Miami. ( AP )

Washington: The US will soon make online applications mandatory for immigration benefits such as green card, citizenship, and asylum, among others, in a bid to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services, in a new rule published in the Federal Register on Monday, said it will now be mandatory to fill any form that has been available for e-filing for at least 180 days. It would also establish a process that allows the agency to make forms online-only after providing at least 60 days' notice.

The rule could affect a wide range of immigration benefits, including green card applications and renewals, family-based petitions, citizenship requests, asylum claims, employment authorisation applications and Temporary Protected Status filings.

Applicants will generally submit filings through a USCIS online account by either by completing the form online; or uploading a PDF version of the completed form and supporting evidence.

The USCIS said the rule is intended to speed up its transition away from paper-based processing and reduce reliance on the Treasury Department's lockbox service, which receives and processes mailed applications.