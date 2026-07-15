ETV Bharat / international

US Senators Unveil Bill For 100% Tariffs On India, Four Others For Buying Russian Oil

Washington: A bipartisan group of US Senators unveiled a bill that seeks to impose 100 per cent tariffs on five countries, including India and China, for purchasing oil from Russia.

The bill, brokered by late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, exempts 15 European nations that buy gas from Russia from the tariffs, arguing that the purchases amount to a fraction of their total requirement and the countries in question are taking steps to reduce dependence on Moscow. Apart from India and China, other countries that will be hit by the tariffs are Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.

“It's been referred to as a tariffs bill, but actually it imposes full blocking sanctions on wide swaths of the Russian economy, including its energy industry, financial industry, defence industrial base, oligarchs, business people, and Vladimir Putin himself,” Richard Blumenthal, a Democratic Senator from Connecticut, told reporters here Tuesday evening.

“It imposes tariffs that are targeted: narrowly limited to the five major purchasers – up to 100 per cent – with waiver authority that is narrowly tailored and constricted. And those five major purchasers, right now, of oil are China, India, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan,” Blumenthal said.

If the bill passes, it would be the first time that Congress has explicitly authorised the use of tariffs as a geopolitical weapon with the goal of punishing countries financing another nation's war effort. An earlier version of the bill sought to impose 500 per cent tariffs on purchasers of oil and gas from Russia.