US Senators Say Rubio Told Them Trump's Ukraine Peace Plan Is Russia's 'Wish List'

Senator Peter Welch, of Vermont, left to right, Senator Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, Senator Angus King, of Maine and moderator congresswoman Jane Harman, Commission on the National Defense Strategy, United States, take part in the Halifax International Security Forum, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. ( AP )

Halifax: Lawmakers critical of President Donald Trump’s approach to ending the Russia-Ukraine war said Saturday they spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who told them that the peace plan Trump is pushing Kyiv to accept is a “wish list” of the Russians and not the actual proposal offering Washington’s positions. A State Department spokesperson denied their account, calling it “blatantly false."

Rubio himself then took the extraordinary step of suggesting online that the senators were mistaken, even though they said he was their source for the information. The Secretary of State doubled down on the assertion that Washington was responsible for a proposal that had surprised many from the beginning for being so favourable to Moscow. It all added up to a confusing — and potentially embarrassing — turn of events for a Trump administration-blessed peace plan that already faced a potentially rocky future.

The widely leaked 28-point U.S.-backed peace plan was, according to the White House, the result of a month of work between Rubio and Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, along with input from what it said were both Ukrainians and Russians. The plan acquiesces to many Russian demands that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has categorically rejected on dozens of occasions, including giving up large pieces of territory. Trump says he wants Ukraine to accept the plan by late next week.

“This administration was not responsible for this release in its current form,” said Republican Mike Rounds from South Dakota, speaking at a security conference in Canada. “They want to utilise it as a starting point.” Rounds said, “it looked more like it was written in Russian to begin with.”

The senators said they spoke to Rubio after he reached out to some of them while on his way to Geneva for talks on the plan. Independent Maine Sen. Angus King said Rubio told them the plan “was not the administration’s plan” but a “wish list of the Russians.” The bipartisan group of senators, who are veteran legislators and among those most focused on foreign relations, stood together at the press conference as they relayed Rubio’s message on the call.

Rubio, who serves as both national security adviser and secretary of state, was expected to attend a meeting in Geneva on Sunday to discuss Washington’s proposal as part of a U.S. delegation, according to a U.S. official who was not authorised to publicly discuss the American participants before the meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity.