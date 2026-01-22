ETV Bharat / international

US Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill To Counter China's Dominance In Critical Minerals

US President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. ( AP )

Washington: A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has introduced a bill in the Senate to strengthen domestic and allied supply chains for critical minerals to counter China's monopoly over global markets.

The Securing Essential and Critical US Resources and Elements (SECURE) Minerals Act, introduced last week by Republican Senator Todd Young of Indiana and Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, aims at reducing US dependence on China by supporting domestic production, stabilising markets and encouraging long-term investment through policy-backed mechanisms.

The SECURE Act envisages the establishment of a Strategic Resilience Reserve (SRR) in an independent government corporation, run by a seven-member board appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate.

The SRR would focus on supporting the critical minerals market, including through stable prices, domestic and allied production (including recycling), stockpiles, competitive markets and supply chain work, with minerals where the US is reliant on China, the bill said.

"China's global dominance of critical minerals supply chains gives it significant leverage and leaves the US vulnerable to economic coercion. This bipartisan legislation is a historic investment in making the US economy more resilient and supporting good-paying jobs in key sectors like aerospace, autos and technology,” Senator Shaheen said in a press release.

Delivering much-needed stability to the market, providing targeted investments and stockpiling key inputs will help insulate the US from foreign threats and will provide a significant, and cost-effective, boost to the American economy, he said.

“For years, China has leveraged its dominance of critical minerals by manipulating global markets and supply chains. Our bill would counter China's ongoing coercion and ensure the United States has a secure and accessible supply of the minerals that power our defence systems and high-tech industries," said Senator Young.

The SRR is a much-needed, aggressive step to protect the US' national and economic security, he said.

According to the mining.com website, a global source for insights into the mining and metals industry, China currently controls over 60 per cent of the world's mined rare earths and about 90 per cent of their processing. The country also holds a major share of the refined production of lithium, graphite and cobalt, all minerals key to electrification, clean energy and defence.